During the Bonfire and Artiste Night event at Presec, Legon, Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony delivered an electrifying performance that captivated the audience.

In a spontaneous move, Eno Barony invited a student to join her on stage, and during the performance, one of her plus-size dancers surprised the audience by doing a split and jumping onto the student who was lying on the floor.

However, some social media users expressed concern over the impact of the landing on the student, questioning whether he was hurt.