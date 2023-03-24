Rapper Eno Barony has questioned the board of directors of Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, after she received no nomination for this year’s edition.

Since she found her feet in music, Eno has received nominations and awards at every VGMA awards night, leaving her to wonder what she could have done wrong to be snubbed this year.

The nominations were announced about a week ago, and despite submitting two of her hit songs, Don’t Judge Me and Finish Line, she did not fall in any of the about 20 categories.

According to Eno, she had hopes of being nominated for the Best Rapper/song and Best Hip Hop artiste/song, which are obvious categories she would have won in because they fall in her genre.

“I think the names of my song Don’t Judge Me played a role because I said they shouldn’t judge me and they didn’t so they took me out,” she made jest of the situation in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM.

“My songs have done very well in the year under review. Check the online charts, my songs have topped almost everywhere”.

Ordinarily, Eno would not voiced out her displeasure, but she said being vocal is needed in the battle for herself as well as other female rappers.

She opined that it is a shame no female rapper is representing in this year’s award.

That notwithstanding, the ‘Heavy Load’ composer said her management has reached out to the board but they are just to be given a feedback.

Despite the disappointment, Eno assured to work harder for her works to be recognised in next year’s edition.

“Awards don’t define me; Eno will still be Eno. It hurts because I have worked and I deserve to be recognised but in all, we work harder”.