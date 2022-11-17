Rapper Eno Barony has finally dropped her much anticipated song Don’t Judge Me which features budding act Dee Wills.

The song, which is currently trending at number 5 on YouTube, has raked in over 70,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Don’t Judge Me gained the buzz when fans realised Eno Barony teamed up with the son of Archbishop Duncan Williams of Action Chapel International, Daniel Duncan-Williams for the song.

The duo, both growing up in Christian homes, shushed critics that lambast them for toeing the secular trend in the showbiz fraternity.

Check out the music video below:

