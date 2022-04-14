The Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh on 13th April, 2022, donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to the Apiate Support Fund.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Committee, Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee during an engagement with the press.

Rev. Dr Aryee disclosed that, Hon. Dr Mathew-Opoku Prempeh’s donation, as he put it, “is part of the collective effort by Ghanaians in the nation building agenda”.

She thanked the Minister for his kind gesture towards the Apiate Support Fund, and further called on other sector Minister’s to emulate the Minister and generously donate their quota to the support fund.



Meanwhile, General Manager of Supergeona Enterprise, Madam Gloria Ayimah, also made a cheque donation of GH¢50,000 on behalf of her company.

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we would like to make a donation to help in the rebuilding of Apiate”, she said.

The Chairperson of the Fund, who received the donations, expressed gratitude to all donors on behalf of the Committee members.

She further appealed to other institutions and individuals to support and donate to the fund as the monies accrued so far are not adequate for the rebuilding and restoration of livelihood of the Apiate community.

“We were called to mobilise sufficient funds, as stated by the Honorable Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, and I can say that, at this time, the money is not yet sufficient,” she hinted.



Global Media Alliance, Liebherr Ghana Limited and the Administrator and Secretary of the Apiate Support Fund also contributed a significant amount of GH¢10,000, GH¢45,000 and GH¢1,000 respectively.

