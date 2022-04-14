Social media users have been blessed with a first view of mental health advocate Abena Korkor’s parent.

Despite being in the limelight since 2014; during her schooling days in the University of Cape Coast (UCC), nothing has been heard of her family.

All that is known is that she has very supportive and loving relations who are of grave help in times of bipolar crisis.

In a latest development, a photo of her mother has popped up and Ghanaians cannot keep mute.

Abena Korkor shared a photo of her mother, in whose company she was while strolling the market.

Her mother is believed to be in her sixties and gracefully looking, despite her age.

The selfie photo she posted has attracted mixed reactions on her Instagram wall.