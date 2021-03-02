Dancehall music star, Stonebwoy, has shared a new video of his daughter, Catherine Jidula, on social media.

The video has little Jidula singing a birthday song for her grandmother (the mother of Stonebwoy’s wife, Louisa).

Louisa’s mother turned a year older on Monday, March 1, 2021.

It is in celebration of the birthday of his mother-in-law that Stonebwoy shared the video of little Jidula singing.

In the video, she is seen standing in front of her grandmother as they hold their hands. Little Jidula then goes on to sing: “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear grandma.”

The impressed grandmother shouts “thank you” and hugs her warmly while Stonebwoy is heard shouting “hip hip hurray” and adding “thank you CJ.”

Sharing the video, Stonebwoy prayed for God’s guidance and protection for his mother-in-law.

He also wondered if beautiful Jidula’s singing was good.

“Happy birthday To Grandma…God Shall Continue To Guide And Protect You And Increase Your Boundaries…Until You See Ur Great Grand Children…@jidulaxii Can Sing Though Anaa?”