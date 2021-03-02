A 75-year-old man has met his untimely death after a misunderstanding ensued at an installation of a chief at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.

The deceased, Kofi Abasa, was hit by a stray bullet at the Nyanyano Royal family gathering to enstool a new chief.

No arrest has been made by the Police command which is investigating the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Irene Serwaah Oppong, Central Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.

She said on Sunday, February 28, at about 07:55 hours, the police received a distress call that someone was shot at when a group from the Nyanyano Royal family gathered to perform traditional rights towards the installation of a chief.

The Police proceeded to the scene and met about 40 young men fighting among themselves and had to call for reinforcement to help manage the situation when the crowd became uncontrollable.

Information gathered by the police at the scene revealed that Gomoa Nyanyano has three gates from which the chieftaincy rotates, and after the death of their chief, there had been misunderstanding among the three gates with the selection of the successor, she indicated.

The deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kasoa Health Post and the body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Police investigations are ongoing, the PRO said.