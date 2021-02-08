It is a beautiful thing to know your mother supports your hustle just like Kuami Eugene’s mother who recently joined her son while he was recording in his studio.

The Ghanaian highlife musician on February 7, 2021, shared a beautiful moment in the studio with his mother on social media.

His mother, who goes by the name Juliana Marfo, is captured in the video beaming with smiles while enjoying a verse on a beat.

According to the artiste, his mother requested for the freestyle from him and as such he decided to honour her request.