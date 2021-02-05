Kuami Eugene, highlife and afrobeat singer, has released visuals for his song, Amen, to mark his 24th birthday.

The visuals for the song, off his Son of Africa Album, features co-host of Hitz FM’s Cruise Control show, Doreen Avio.

Doreen has played the role of Kuami Eugene’s Manager in the music video.

The Showbody hitmaker in an interview with the radio presenter said the song Amen is his way of showing gratitude to God for his four-year music journey.

“The reason I released Amen is because it’s my birthday and looking at what I have been through since I was a kid …, it’s been a whole journey.”

“There is nothing I can say than to be grateful and show gratitude for the support I have gotten since I joined the industry as an official musician. I have been loved all over the continent and want to thank everyone for their support,” Kuami said.