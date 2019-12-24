The legislative arm of government (Parliament) has approved some GH¢ 98 billion to cover all government expenses for the 2020 fiscal year.

READ THIS: Audio: Akufo-Addo came with a ballot in one hand and a gun in the other – Bissiw

The House, through a majority vote, approved the said amount for government spending in an election year.

The approved amount for all government expenses is to be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund.

SEE THIS: TV reporter ‘quits job’ on air as she wins lottery

The approval of the GH¢ 98 billion was met with some controversies as the Minority in Parliament threatened to withdraw its support till the Electoral Commission’s (EC) budget for the compilation of a new Voters Register was discarded. The EC’s budget is expected to be put before the House later.