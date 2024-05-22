The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to revitalize the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) if he is elected president in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Mr. Mahama announced plans to secure a joint private-public partnership to revive the nation’s struggling oil refinery.

During a meeting with key figures in the petroleum downstream sector in Accra, he said TOR will receive dedicated attention under his next administration.

“We need to look again at how we can bring the refinery back in place. But I do think that the problems we have with running that refinery is because it is a state-owned enterprise.

“And we all know the inefficiencies that go with state-owned enterprises. And so we are open to private partnership in terms of bringing that refinery back into operation and running it, but we think that whatever private partnership or private participation is invited, it must come through a transparent process.”

ALSO READ:

Rapper accidentally shoots himself dead while filming music video

Patapaa’s ex-wife finds love again; flaunts mystery husband [Video]