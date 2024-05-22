The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Asutifi South of the Ahafo Region, Yaw Owusu Brempong is optimistic about the completion of the Hwidiem town roads by the December polls.

He is certain that the Hwidiem town roads, which are currently under construction, will be completed before the December polls.

He explained to Adom News that, given the rate at which the contractor, Alexiboam Company Limited, is working on the deplorable town roads, he is 100 percent sure that the work will be completed before December.

This, he noted will help to address the many challenges residents are enduring.

According to Mr. Brempong, Hwidiem, the capital of the Asutifi South District, cannot boast of good roads therefore, for the government to deem it necessary to construct the town roads is laudable.

