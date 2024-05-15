New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Sheikh I.C Quaye has pledged his full support for Ayawaso Central Parliamentary Candidate and MP, Henry Quartey in the December 7 election.

I.C Quaye, who is a former Ayawaso Central MP pledged at a reconciliation meeting on Wednesday at his residence in Accra.

The meeting comes after the IC Quaye accused Mr Quartey of disrespect and sabotage during the NPP primaries on January 27, 2024.

IC Quaye in 2012 supported and blessed Mr Quartey to succeed him as he bowed out of Parliament.

However, he reportedly ditched the Interior Minister’s camp for unknown reasons to support NPP’s former Greater Accra Youth Organiser, Moses Abor in the party’s internal elections.

However, after the reconciliation process, I.C Quaye lauded the Interior Minister’s efforts since taking over from him.

“The point is that what the whole world wanted him to do, he has done so. He has shown respect to me and has shown that besides God, I’m the one actually who got him whatever he’s enjoying today. That is what has brought us together.

“Today, we are together, and I’m going to put everything under my sleeves to support him to win because the party must win. The party must win,” he stated.

