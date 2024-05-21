A member of the National Peace Council, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu has urged politicians to desist from preparing the minds of the youth for violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Expressing worry over the acts of violence that have marred the ongoing voter registration exercise, Sheikh Armiyawo said they give credence to fears and anxiety.

The Shiekh who is also the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam was speaking at a press briefing by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)

“I speak to the youth of our country. No politician is worth the blood of another. This year, let no blood spill on our land because of politics. Politicians, make sure you avoid preparing the minds of our young people for violence. The recent voter registration gives credence to our fear and anxiety of possible violence in December,” he said.

The briefing was to announce the commencement of work for NCCE’s Inter-Party Dialogue Committees.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Very Rev. Father Clement Kwasi Adjei, advised the media not to entertain any religious politics.

“I am begging you the media, not to entertain any politician or any party that draws religion into politics. It is very dangerous. If a pastor can convince someone to go after his mother, then we know how powerful religion is.

If you misuse religion, it becomes opium. Don’t allow anybody to use your platform to draw religion into politics,” he admonished.

