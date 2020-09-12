Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is worried about the infiltration of politicians in chieftaincy affairs, which he said is making chiefs less influential.



He observed divisions among them has negatively affected their role as peacemakers.



Speaking at the commissioning of the National House of Chiefs building, he said posterity will judge the chiefs if they do not reinvent themselves.



“You’re the fathers, but ask yourself why you’ve not been recognised as such? It is because of our own doing,” he noted.



“We trip to politicians begging them for certain things so we’re divided in the front. We have to be united and know the essence of chieftaincy.



“Let them come to you for advice, let them come to you for direction…if we don’t do that you sell your heritage to the politicians.



“Chieftaincy has something to do for Ghana and if we don’t, the relevance of it will be questioned by the youth who don’t appreciate yesterday but today,” he added.

Built in 1949 by Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyemang II, the National House of Chiefs’ edifice was rendered dysfunctional for some time now due to lack of maintenance.

The building was renovated at the cost of GH¢3.5 million cedis, which has been reimbursed by the government.



President of the house, Togbe Afede XIV is optimistic the office will help digitise all documents to guide their work.

He said the building will pave way for their plan to review to modernisation of customary laws and practices that inhibit peace and development.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah urged a quick resolution of land and chieftaincy disputes to enhance development of the country.