The Economic Fighters League has donated, through fundraising, GH¢11,120 to families affected by the Ejura disturbances.

The presentation was made when a four-member delegation, led by their Commander-in-Chief, Ernesto Yeboah, visited the families on Monday.

A sum of GH¢6,000 was allocated to Kaaka’s family with GH¢5,000 given to his wife, Sahada Nuhu, and their five children and GH¢1,000 to his mother.

The remaining GH¢5,120 was also disbursed among the families of the two persons; Abdul Nasiru Yussif and Muntala Mohammed who were shot dead, as well as those injured, some of who are still at the hospital.

The two young men were killed during a clash between the Military and some irate youth of Ejura Sekyedumase during a protest on Tuesday, June 29.

They met their untimely death while demonstrating against the murder of their colleague, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, which occurred two days before the disturbance.

A three-member committee was set up after President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, 10 days to institute a public inquiry into the incident and make appropriate recommendations.