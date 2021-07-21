Nana Oduro Sarfo believes Hashmin Musah must to commended for scoring two own goals to spoil opponents’ bet.

The matchday 34 game between Ashgold and Inter Allies has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons due to the allegations of betting.

Ashgold recorded a 7-0 win over relegated Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Allies centre back, Musah, scored two own goals after climbing from the bench.

Both clubs have, however, denied any allegation of match-fixing but Mr Sarfo believes Musah must be awarded for the decision taken to spoil the bet of the opponent.

NANA ODURO SARFO

“I must commend Hashmin Musah for that bold decision to score two own goals and he saved his club from disgrace,” Mr Sarfo, who is a member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Executive Council, told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“He must be commended for spoiling the bet of the opponent. For me, he must be rewarded for helping our football and if I am the head coach for the club, I will make him the captain for the side and I will play him in every game because I know he can help me and the club.

“We need such players in our game to be able to get rid of betting from our game,” he added.

The GFA has opened an investigation into the matter despite both clubs denying any wrongdoing.