Egypt’s Ministry of Aviation has announced that the Civil Aviation Authority has distributed a circular calling on all airports operating at Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh, Marsa Alam and Taba to allow passengers to conduct a PCR analysis for $30 dollars upon their arrival.

This will enable any passenger unable to present a PCR certificate to enter the country if their results are clear.

The decision will come into effect as of September 1.

Egypt announced on August 20 that starting September every passenger on board its flights to Egypt, regardless of nationality, must have a PCR analysis confirming that they tested negative for the coronavirus.

MORE:

A Cabinet statement explained that this comes as part of efforts by the Egyptian government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities urged tourism companies across the country, earlier this month, not to allow any PCR analysis on tourists to be conducted in private laboratories.

The ministry also called on officials from the Egyptian Travel Agents Associations to only conduct tests at laboratories under the Ministry of Health.

From September 1, all local and foreign passengers must provide a PCR analysis document proving they tested negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of reaching Egyptian territory.

Egypt suspended flights and tourism in March as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Traffic in all Egyptian airports resumed since July 1, in accordance with Egypt’s preventive and precautionary measures to coexist with COVID-19.