Renowned gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has narrated how his songs are healing the sick in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom TV, monitored by Adomonline.com, the renowned musician said God has always been good to him and he uses his songs to make a change not only in his life but in other lives of others.

According to him, he will always be grateful to God because God, through his songs, healed a sick man who reached out to him on his dying bed.

“I believe in God and what he keeps doing in my life. Trust me, God is using my songs to heal people. For instance, during the Covid-19 era, a man called me on his sickbed and pleaded with me to send him some of my songs.

“I asked my third son, Jordan to send him some of my songs and I say to the glory of God that the man has been healed completely just by listening to my songs. I want the public to know that God can heal people through songs and my song is one of them,” he said.

