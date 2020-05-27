Veteran gospel artiste, Yaw Sarpong has featured Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata on his new song.

The song which is set to be released soon is titled: ‘Joseph’, a remix of the gospel artiste’s song.

The veteran gospel artiste’s songs include ‘Wo haw ne sen’ and ‘Awurade na aye’ among others.

Kofi Kinaata is however noted for his Fante rap.

Students at the University of Ghana’s Department for the Study of Religion during their first semester examinations in 2019, were asked by their examiners to examine his song titled: ‘Things fall apart.’