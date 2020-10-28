Actress Efia Odo’s kid sister, Blaxk Diamonds, has stunned social media users with her latest social media activity.

She has proven that she is truly the sister of the actress who is noted for releasing raunchy photos on social media.

The 21-year-old has taken over Instagram with her fresh hot photos.

In the photos, she gave her all and looked beautiful in nice braids. She showed off her other side as well.

READ ALSO:

The New York-based model was captured showing her black pants as she flaunts her tattoo on her thigh. Her caption of the photos read: “Either gonna be inspired or intimidated by me.”

Some social media users have reacted to her photos and caption: