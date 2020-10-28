Mobile telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has launched an insurance scheme for MTN Mobile Money Agents across the country.

The Mobile Financial Service (MFS) department at MTN Ghana launched the scheme to support these agents in case any unfortunate incident occurs.

The insurance will provide cover for the agents plus 2 nominated lives. There will be a hospitalization cover and a lump sum that is paid in the event that the person, unfortunately, passes on.

The policy in terms of benefit for death, total disability, and critical illness covers up to GHS3,000 while a support of GHS500 will be provided in the event an agent is hospitalized.

Eli Hini

Speaking at the launch of the Insurance Scheme at the MTN House in Accra, head of mobile financial services for the Telecom Company, Mr. Eli Hini acknowledged the importance of Mobile Money Agents while noting that it is paramount for MTN to be there for them when the need arises.

“They are a critical group to the success of the ecosystem. Without an agent, you will not be able to extend the service and be able to get customers to use it. So it is very critical, they are the lifeblood to the business very high priority when it comes to the success and how far we have come and therefore their safety and comfort, and longevity is important for us”, he said during the launch.

Representing the insurance providers, Mrs. Jacqueline Benyi who is the MD for Enterprise Life commended MTN for having the mobile money agents at hearts.

She has assured that her outlet will ensure they keep their end of the deal to serve agents when the need arises.

“In line with our mission of providing for all who come into contact with us, their desire advantage, we at Enterprise Life pledge to MFS and all its agents that we will make due our promise when it matters most”, Mrs. Benyi said while delivering her speech at the launch.

Representing the agents, the National Secretary for Mobile Money Advocacy Group (MOMAG), Assem Eliah expressed delight in the initiative while indicating that it is something members have been pushing for a long time.

“We are so much happy to experience this day that MTN and Enterprise Insurance and the other partner as organizations to bring to us this wonderful package”, he noted.

Mr. Assem Eliah added, “In fact, this gives us the assurance that indeed MTN you are with us, you love us and for that matter we as children to MTN as a mother, it gives us the assurance that you are at our back. We will say thank you very much and we applaud you”.

Meanwhile, the brokers of the insurance scheme, GG&B Partners have assured the agents that they will work assiduously to serve their interest.

According to the firm’s Executive Chair Mrs. Ama Bawuah, they are pleased to be part of the deal and will ensure claims are always paid speedily.

Over 190,000 agents are expected to go under the insurance cover as well as potential agents who will join the business.