Actress, Efia Odo says King Promise deserves to win Artiste of the Year at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to her, although she respects Stonebwoy’s works over the past year, King Promise cannot lose in the Artiste of the Year category.

She explained that, King Promise has put in the work and also had one of the biggest hit in Africa with his Terminator song.

Interestingly, Efia Odo fired a salvo at the Shatta Movement fans and warned them not to reply to her tweet.

Check out Efia Odo’s endorsement below: