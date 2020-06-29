Business man, Ibrahim Mahama, has been seen in a pose with socialites Efia Odo and Hajia4Real.

The trio were spotted beside a super luxurious car purported to be owned by the successful businessman at Hajia4Real’s plush birthday party.

Footage from the star-studded birthday party of photo goddess Mona Faiz Montrage famously known as Hajia4Real, show the business mogul having a good time and showcasing his dance moves with internet celebrity Shatta Bundle.

Also, a shot taken from the lavish party shows the ex-president’s brother and businessman posing beside his luxury car with the ever beautiful Efia Odo and birthday girl, Hajia4Real.

The gorgeous socialite’s birthday party also featured other celebrities like Efya Nokturnal and Sister Derby on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Prior to her birthday party, Mona was gifted a brand new Range Rover and a mansion as her birthday present.