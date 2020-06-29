Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential candidate, Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, has said there is no transparency in Kurt Okraku’s administration.

Mr Okraku, a former Dreams FC Executive Chairman, succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi as the country’s football governing body head in October 2019.

Several appointments have been made by the Executive Council, led by Mr Okraku.

But, according to the Tema Youth FC boss, the appointment of the national team coaches calls for transparency at the country’s football governing body.

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

“There hasn’t been transparency at the GFA since Kurt Okraku took over,” Mr Palmer said in an interview with Joy News.

READ ALSO

“Just look at the appointments of coaches at our various national teams. And even the management committee which could have been done at Congress.

“I don’t want to discredit any of the coaches but the process was questionable. Because under Kwasi Nyantakyi the whole process for the coaches was opened for everyone,” he said.