A moment of magic from Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Espanyol that moved them two points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

Zinedine Zidane’s side came into this match having watched Barca drop points in a 2-2 draw away to Celta Vigo on Saturday and made the most of the opportunity, taking a firm grip of the Spanish title race.

The breakthrough at the RCDE Stadium came on the stroke of halftime, with Benzema back-heeling a pass through the legs of an opposition defender to set up Casemiro for a close-range finish into an empty net.

That proved to be the decisive moment of the match as Real Madrid saw out a win that gives them the advantage over defending champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga, with six games left to play of the 2019/20 season.