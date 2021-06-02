Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, on Monday, surprised students at the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Photos fast circulating online have captured moments he took the students through some mathematics lessons in an unannounced visit.

The elated educationist, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwi in the Ashanti Regio, took the students through several mathematics questions including Algebraic expressions.

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum with the students

From the photos, the students, who were stunned by his prowess, paid rapt attention as they were taken through the session.

Persons, believed to be part of his entourage and staff of the school, were present to experience the Minister’s teaching skills.

His teaching encounter is said to have lasted 30 minutes to prepare the students for the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.