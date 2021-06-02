A desperate wannabe star is snapping her hands in regret as a wrong move has dragged her further back from her dreams.

She said on Nhyira FM’s Obra that her vision to be either a filmmaker, songstress or a global tourist drove her into the hands of a con artiste who later impregnated her.

Narrating the genesis, the 21-year-old recounted that she was watching television and saw a commercial for movie auditions, and she picked the contact for further enquiries.

She said the person on the receiving end identified himself as Anthony Kwashie who claimed to be a movie producer.

She said she began having talks with the said man, who pledged to help her be an actress, even sending her audition commercials for her to take part in.

The potential actress said during filling of the forms, it became eminent she was unqualified as she had no birth certificate and passport, but Mr Kwashie offered to help her get the documents on condition that she had to travel to Accra.

Determined to make it, come what may, she made the travel and she was camped in a hotel with the said movie producer for three days.

After nights of intense sexual intercourse with no proper meal to replenish her energy, she traveled back to Kumasi with hopes of Mr Kwashie continuing the process till its success.

But, after her return, she heard nothing from him. An absence of her period sent a wake-up call to her that she had been duped of GH¢300.00 and impregnated by a ‘fake’ movie producer.

She continued that she informed him about her fate, but he suggested an abortion, a move she said is far from her Christian character.

Now two months pregnant, and already a mother-of-one, she has been left devastated.

