President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has warned that his government will not tolerate any action that promotes crime and insurrection in the country.

He was responding to the rising wave of attacks, especially on government facilities, in the south-eastern part of the country.

In series of Tweets, he said:

He asked the head of security agencies to rise to the challenges confronting the country.

His statement followed a briefing by the head of Nigeria’s electoral body, Inec, whose offices in parts of the south-east were burnt down by unknown arsonists.

Police stations have also been targeted, with many policemen killed in attacks blamed on gunmen.

Separatist groups in the region have been agitating for a breakaway state. Similar demands led to a civil war between 1967 and 1970 in which more than three million people were killed.

The president, who is a Biafra war veteran, ended by saying: