The Ghana Authorism Authority has outdoored a customised double-decker bus, a.k.a. (Aunty Deede) and a Mummy Truck a.k.a. (Bone Shaker) as part of measures to boost tourism in Ghana.

The campaign is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ghana Tourism Federation.

During the tour, Ghanaians are encouraged to take photographs with the buses to support the agenda to boost domestic and regional markets.

Two City Tour buses have been outdoored, a double-decker bus, a.k.a. (Aunty Deede) and a Mummy Truck a.k.a. (Bone Shaker).

It is time for you to join the campaign to #ExperienceGhana and #ShareGhana. Spot the bus, take a photo, and join the campaign, the caption read on social media.

As part of the campaign, industry stakeholders are offering discounted packages including tours, accommodation, transportation and mouth-watering prizes to enable the public to experience all that Ghana has to offer in terms of tourism.

Additionally, the campaign is expected to run for the next 18 months.

Photographs of the buses below:

Ghana Tourism Authority outdoors ‘Aunty Deede’ buses

