Edem Agbana’s Nukunu FC qualifies for Division 2

Ketu North-based Nukunu Football Club, an extension of the Nukunu Sports Academy founded by NDC parliamentary candidate, Eric Edem Agbana, has secured a place in the Regional Division 2 League.

The team will compete in the Southern Sector A Zone B of the Volta Regional Football Association’s Division Two league.

Nukunu FC concluded the season with an outstanding unbeaten record, maintaining their streak through the recently completed middle league competition.

Club administrator, Wonder Nditsi expressed his delight in the team’s performance and gratitude to their supporters.

He emphasized that the club aims to advance to Division One swiftly and that preparations for the upcoming season are already underway.

Mr. Nditsi credited teamwork and robust administrative structures with highly skilled management.

He highlighted the presence of a legal team with senior lawyers to review contracts and make key decisions for the club.

Mr. Nditsi encouraged other teams to implement proper management structures to foster the development of grassroots football.

READ ALSO: