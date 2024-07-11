Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made a compelling case as to why the people in the Northern region should give him the nod to be President of the Republic of Ghana over his main competitor, John Dramani Mahama.

At a courtesy call on the paramount chief of Chereponi in the North East region, Dr. Bawumia underscored the fact that although he has not been President before, unlike Mr. John Mahama, he has assisted to bring more development to the northern part of the country.

He cited areas in roads, healthcare delivery, education, energy and many others which have all been executed under the tenure of the current government and visible to skeptics.

“As you know, per the constitution of Ghana, all the powers are vested in the president. I am Vice President. I have not been President before unlike John Mahama but I have assisted to bring more development to Chereponi and the north than Mahama. It is therefore in the interest of the region to elect me as the president and not Mahama,” he argued.

Vice President Bawumia pledged his commitment to the development of the people in the North, adding that he will do his best to deliver on the requests made to him.

He particularly mentioned the fact that the programme for the extension of rural electrification projects has been approved with work to commence very soon, while modalities for the establishment of the nursing training school are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

According to him, the development of the north and the country as a whole remains his topmost priority, and with the support of all Ghanaians, he is poised to deliver accelerated, holistic, transformational leadership.

Dr Bawumia, who is in the North East Region on the second day of his nationwide constituency-focused campaign, will tour the Chereponi, Saboba and Mion Constituencies on Thursday.