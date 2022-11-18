Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has apologised to Ghanaians for the hardship being suffered in recent times.

According to him, the brunt borne by the populace due to the ongoing economic turmoil is unfortunate.

He said this at the Ad-hoc committee hearing probing the motion of censure against him.

“Let me use this opportunity to say to the Ghanaian people what I believe, with courage, every Finance Minister around the world may wish to say to their people now. ‘I am truly sorry’,” he told the committee.

The Minister took the stand on Friday to respond to the grounds which were presented by the Minority as justification for his removal.

The committee is co-chaired by the Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP), K.T. Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.

Other members of the Committee from the Minority side are: North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Klottey-Korle MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Akatsi South MP, Bernard Ahiafor.

