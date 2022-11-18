Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, has celebrated his wife’s latest academic achievement.

Mrs Ntim Fordjour was among the recent graduates of the University of Dundee in the United Kingdom.

The MP, who doubles as Deputy Education Minister, also disclosed that his wife, Tracy, had graduated with an MSc in International Energy Finance, passing with distinction.

He posted photos of his ‘Queen’ on his social media handles with the caption: “Congratulations My Queen! Distinction looks good on you. MSc International Energy Finance bagged.”