The Economic Fighters League has welcomed the alliance between the National Interest Movement, led by Dr. Abu Sakara, and the Movement for Change, led by Alan Kyerematen.

The ‘Alliance for Revolutionary Change’ (ARC), aims to mobilize Ghanaians from all walks of life, particularly the youth and women, to elect the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.

In a statement released on April 8, the Economic Fighters League said joining forces is not just an option, but a necessity if Ghana is to be rescued from the clutches of the corrupt cabal of the NPP-NDC duopoly.

“We welcome the alliance between the National Interest Movement led by Dr. Abu Sakara and Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, against the duopoly going into the 2024 elections. Joining forces is not merely an option; it is a necessity if we are to overcome the seemingly entrenched corrupt cabal of the duopoly and create a lasting impact in our communities and nation,” the statement read.

The group added that, the upcoming election represents the last chance for the people of Ghana to rebuild their nation for the benefit of future generations.

“The defeat of the duopoly (NPP and NDC) in the upcoming election is our last opportunity to rescue and rebuild our nation for our children and generations unborn,” they said.

Read full statement below:

