The Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye has unveiled an ambitious plan to ensure that every Ghanaian receives at least one annual medical check-up.

The initiative is part of his vision to not only address existing health concerns, but also to proactively identify potential risks, ultimately fostering a healthier population nationwide.

Under the initiative, Ghanaians who are not yet NHIS-registered will be captured when they visit the hospital for their check-up.

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews’ Raymond Acquah in a yet-to-be-aired interview on Upfront, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye who until his appointment was Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, outlined the core principles driving the initiative.

Central to his vision is the belief that preventive healthcare is not just a luxury for a privileged few, but a fundamental right for all citizens.

“By shifting the focus from reactive treatment to proactive prevention, Ghana can significantly reduce the burden of disease, improve overall well-being, and enhance productivity across all sectors of society,” he told Raymond Acquah.

The implementation of annual medical check-ups will serve as proactive interventions, allowing healthcare providers to detect health issues at an early stage when they are most treatable. Moreover, they offer an opportunity for health education and lifestyle counseling, empowering individuals to make informed choices that promote long-term health and vitality.

The NHIA is currently finalizing modalities for the rollout of the initiative, with plans set to commence as early as next month.

The initiative aligns with broader national healthcare goals outlined in Ghana’s health policy framework. By prioritizing preventive measures, the country aims to reduce the incidence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, improve maternal and child health outcomes, and advance universal health coverage.

Dr. Dacosta Aboagye is the first health insurance expert to head the National Health Insurance Authority, having specialized National Health Insurance Financing, Public Health and Health Promotion at the Leeds Beckett University in UK.

A former lecturer in Public Health & Health Promotion at the University of West London, he is the current chairman of the ECOWAS Risk Communication and Community Engagements network for 15 member states.

He also chairs the Africa CDC Pubic Health Risk Communication and Community Engagements.

