Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has raised concerns over the focus of political parties and their campaigns ahead of general elections in the country.

According to Mr. Domelevo, most political parties now tend to campaign on promises rather than taking concrete action.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, he noted that it is not possible for a government to run an economy based on just promises.

He said there should be a thorough analysis of the challenges facing the country, and steps to develop a clear plan of action to address those challenges.

“This rushing into promises that ‘when I become a president, I would do this, I would do that’ must stop. This is to NPP, NDC and all the parties.

“We don’t run the economy on just promises. What we are seeing today is that, anyone who jumps on the political platform is promising and promising. I don’t think that is helpful to the country. That must stop,” he said.

Mr. Domelevo’s comment comes as Ghana heads into another general election. The election is expected to be held on December 7.

However, public sentiment suggests that both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearers are making too many promises ahead of the polls.

Among other things, the NPP’s flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to grant businesses a tax amnesty as he looks to introduce a new tax system. He has also promised to ensure the number of ministers and deputy ministers he works with does not exceed 50.

He says he will eliminate some taxes such as the VAT on electricity, the emissions tax, and the betting tax.

On his part, the NDC’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has promised to make Ghana a 24-hour economy. He has also promised to merge some ministries and create a separate ministry which will focus on addressing youth unemployment.

Again, Mr. Mahama has pledged to abolish the e-levy, scrap ex-gratia payment and review the free SHS policy.

But the former Auditor-General says political parties must focus on implementing good policies and taking action, rather than winning votes.

“We have reached a point where we must look at what is necessary for us to do as a country instead of just waking up and saying, I will give you this, I will give you that.

“I think the political campaign has become a matter of promises and personally I am not happy about it,” he said.

