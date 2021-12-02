Commander-in-Chief for the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has indicated that his outfit will contest in the 2024 elections to rescue the country from the two leading political parties.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, the Fighter-General hinted at plans to launch a political career in the quest to provide better alternatives for Ghanaians.

They believe both the National Democratic Congres and the New Patriotic Party have equally failed to honour their obligations to the citizenry; hence, they are ready to build a strong base to revive the country’s democracy.

“The best way to expose a glass of dirty water is to place a glass of clean water by it, and so, the Economic Fighters League will offer a platform for those Ghanaians who are of integrity and substance to contest the elections in 2024.

“We aim to fight the battle to rescue the country on two fronts; from the inside and from the outside, presenting principled, honest, competent, progressive men and women with high integrity to replace the bunch of corrupt, incompetent, self-seeking individuals who have in Parliament and have since remained in Parliament since 1992,” he stated.

Commenting on the approval of the 2022 budget statement, Mr Yeboah accused the Minority in Parliament of conspiring with the Majority to impose the controversial 2022 budget on Ghanaians.

Parliament on Tuesday reversed an earlier rejection of the 2022 budget and approved it after the New Democratic Congress’ MPs staged a walkout.

Although the Minority has openly described the act as unconstitutional, the group says it is a ploy to save face while allowing Ghanaians to be further burdened by the budget.

“I listened to the Member of Parliament [for North Tongu], Okudzeto Ablakwa this morning and when he was asked why they decided to stay away from the Chamber, he said it was a strategic decision. Yes, It was a strategic decision to scratch their back because they [Majority] scratched your [Minority] back; a strategic decision against the people of Ghana,” he said.

He further said “that whole explanation is just a ruse to blindfold the people of Ghana into accepting the NDC’s compromised position. They have failed us, they stabbed us in the back and that’s precisely what they did.”