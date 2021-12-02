Minister of Agriculture, Dr Kwaku Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has lauded the contribution of farmers in Ghana’s socio-economic development.

According to him, the zeal with which the farmers have responded to government’s agricultural policies was encouraging and makes government happy.

Speaking at the 12th edition of the ADB dinner held in honour of the award-winners at the Regional Coordinating Council on Monday, the minister stated that elsewhere, farmers were not enthusiastic about government policies but in Ghana, government is happy to report the farmers were highly supportive of government’s agricultural policies.

He urged the farmers to continue to offer support to government’s policies in order to shore up the production sector of the economy.

“In many places, the government has to be on its knees begging farmers to come and join, you didn’t. You just spontaneously responded to the opportunities that we’ve given and the transformation of the agriculture in Ghana is taking place because of you,” he lauded the farmers.

He further assured them of government’s support for farmers to make Agric one of the most viable enterprises in Ghana.

He told the farmers: “The evening is for ease. There’s plenty of food to eat. Enjoy yourself. Take advantage to interact and share ideas with your colleagues. Let your legs and arms, fly around and enjoy the moment.”

Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, congratulated the farmers for being supportive of government. She indicated the president was proud of the farmers and what they have achieved for the people.

“For the many mouths you continue to feed, we say ayekoo. We pray for strength for you to be able to continue to contribute your quota to Ghana,” she said.

The dinner, sponsored by the Agricultural Development Bank, is to celebrate the farmers and precedes the ADB Agric forum that’s organized on the eve of the Farmers’ Day celebration on Friday.