Some 20 lucky customers of MTN@25 promotion have been presented with 20 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars in Accra.

Six out of the 20 cars went to national winners, who emerged tops in the months of September and October.

The reward is among gifts MTN is ‘showering’ on loyal customers for their contributions to the success of the Company in its 25 years in the country.

Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo-Ganson, reminded customers to ignore calls from strangers purporting to be calling from MTN with strange numbers asking them to go to some MoMo agents, who would ask them to send money or airtime to redeem prizes.

“MTN will only call you with our official number 0244300000 and we will present your winning prize in an MTN branch with a public event like this,” he stressed.

The Chief Marketing Officer said the ceremony had winners coming from 14 regions and said, “With this, we are really bringing to life our theme, ‘25 Years of Brightening Lives’.”

Mr Kojo-Ganson said as part of the promotion, customers who won cash prizes of up to GHC 5,000 and airtime were all receiving their prizes digitally.

The Chief Marketing Officer expressed appreciation to their partners from Hyundai.

Justice Arthur Sarkode, an elated winner expressed appreciation to MTN for the gesture.