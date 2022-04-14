The New Abirem Magistrate Court in the Eastern Region on Tuesday granted bail to two suspects standing trial for allegedly possessing illegal meters and attempting to distribute such meters to unsuspecting customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG).

The suspects, Anthony Tuffour and Michael Bediako, were each granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties.

They would reappear in court on April 26, for the case to continue.

A first witness in the case, the District Manager of ECG New Abirem District Simon Amezugbeh, testified in court and recalled how the accused persons approached him intending to sell some meters to customers through his office last year.

Being led by Sgt Basilide Ninwie, the Prosecutor, Mr. Amezubeh told the court that the two accused persons approached him last year and said that they had secured some meters from their Member of Parliament for onward distribution to customers in New Abirem communities at a fee of GH¢50 each.

He verified from the MP, who denied knowledge of such meters.

He then requested a sample and the suspects brought one meter with the Ministry of Energy inscription. Upon testing, the meters did not match both ECG and Ministry of Energy standards.

He then informed the police and ECG Revenue Protection Unit. Upon further engagements, the suspects were arrested in July when they brought two more samples of the meters they claimed they have for installation to customers.

The court presided over by Isaac Agyei, after the cross-examination, therefore adjourned the case to April 26, to allow a second witness in the case to testify.

The suspects were first arrested on July 8, 2021, arraigned before court, and granted police inquiry bail but were remanded last week to reappear before the court on Tuesday for continuation.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges when they first appeared in court.

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited in recent time id waging war against illegal infiltration of meters in the Eastern Region, and in the process arrested some five suspects, two in New Abirem and three in Suhum respectively.

Meanwhile, Ing. Michael Baah, the Regional General Manager of ECG has advised prospective customers to deal directly with ECG officials in their quest to secure electricity service connections to their homes.