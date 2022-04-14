The Police Hospital under the instruction of the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has provided the male shop owner threatened by a Lebanese at Osu on Monday with psychological support.

According to the Police in a Facebook post, the presence of a clinical psychologist became necessary after a phone conversation with the victim.

The IGP reached out to the victim on Tuesday, a day after the incident and per the interaction, he “seemed traumatized by the incident”.

Aside from directing that the victim be provided with psychological support, Dr Dampare also paid a visit to the shop owner on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese, Osman Brustani, has been arrested and is in police custody.

On Monday, he drew out a sword against the entrepreneur dealing in shoes made with kente fabrics.

According to reports, Brustani launched an attack because he had been asked to park his vehicle at an appropriate spot since his earlier spot affected the shoe seller.

In the viral video, the Lebanese can be heard saying “Come out. I will cut your neck,” while illustrating how he would slash the shop owner’s throat.

According to the Police, the suspect will be taken through the due processes of the law.

Meanwhile, the Police have assured the public that “we will continue to ensure law and order in this country.”

The Service, therefore, sought the support of Ghanaians in carrying out its mandate.