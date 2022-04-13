The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested Osman Brustani, the Lebanese who pulled out a sword and threatened to behead a Ghanaian trader at Osu.

A statement by the Ghana Police Service on Facebook said the General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare reached out to the victim yesterday, Tuesday, 13th April 2022 via a telephone call and he seemed traumatised by the incident.

“The suspect is in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law,” the statement said.

Below is a statement by the police: