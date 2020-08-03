The Electoral Commission (EC) says while a Nigerian has been convicted for trying to acquire a voters identification card, five other Nigeriens are currently in police custody for the same crime.

Describing the situation as worrying, the EC chastised the Ghanaians allegedly fronting for these foreigners.

“We have noticed disturbing reports since last week (phase 5) where Ghanaians who have registered will front for people of other nationalities to register. These are largely concentrated in border towns but there are some in other places too.

“It is a crime to guarantee for foreigners to register and vote. Again, if you are a guarantor it is incumbent on you to know the nationalities of the people you are guaranteeing for,” the Deputy Chairman for Corporate Services at the Commission, Dr Bossman Asare said.

This follows numerous reports of foreigners attempting to partake in the ongoing exercise, with many resulting in clashes with locals.

Addressing the country during its weekly ‘Let The Citizens Know’ forum, the EC said the police were on a manhunt for two guarantors who filled a form for a Nigerian.

“Foreigners, who are caught trying to register, will be prosecuted. An example is the Nigerian, who was arrested and sentenced on Wednesday, July 29, by the Kaneshie District Court to six months imprisonment with hard labour for attempting to register at the Swag Club House in the Ablekuma West District.

“The Police are searching for the two guarantors who filled the form to guarantee for him. We understand they are on the run. Nonetheless, their names are with the police.

“We will also discuss with our lawyers to know what actions the Commission can take against the two guarantors.

“We also know of five Nigeriens who have made their first appearance at the same court for attempting to register and thus acquire the voters’ ID card,” he added.