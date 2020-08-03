President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has unveiled the first VW vehicles assembled by the newly-established VW Assembly Plant in Ghana.

The plant, which assembles VW models such as Tiguan, Teramont, Amarok, Caddy, Polo and Passat, had their range of cars unveiled on Monday, 3rd August 2020.

It is envisaged that the VW assembly plant will create a lot of highly skilled jobs, reduce the high amounts of foreign exchange used in the importation of second-hand vehicles into Ghana.

The activities of the plant is also expected to help strengthen the Ghanaian currency as well as earn the nation, foreign exchange through the exportation of made-in-Ghana vehicles.

With the Chinese company, Sinotruk, already engaged in the assembling of trucks in Ghana, the President is hopeful that other global automobile companies, which have indicated their preparedness to set-up shop in Ghana, will soon follow the remarkable, pioneering example of Volkswagen.

Check out the photos below: