Ghana Health Service has released latest updates on the Covid-19 situation in Ghana, revealing that nine more persons have died from the virus, raising the death toll to 191.

The updates show that a total of 34,313 clinical recoveries have also been recorded in the country.

Ghana’s current active case count stands at 3,308.

Out of this number, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

A total of 399,446 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.

The North East and the Upper East regions have no active cases currently.

Find the breakdown in the table below: