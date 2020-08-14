The Electoral Commission has broken silence on a fire outbreak that swept through one of its Regional offices in Sarpeiman, Accra.

The EC, in a press statement released on the outbreak said the fire struck the storage facility in the office and destroyed a number of items including old forms, ballot boxes and referendum stationery.

The Commission however explained that the fire did no affect its Data Centre, as reported earlier, adding every data is safe.

The statement said the Ghana National Fire Service was quick to respond to the alert, thereby saving the Main Administrative Block housing the Data Center.

Meanwhile, investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain the course of the fire.

Read the EC’s statement below: