Fire guts EC’s Greater Accra Regional office

The Greater Accra Regional Office of the Electoral Commission (EC), located at Sapeiman near Amasaman, has been gutted by fire.

The fire started at about 2:30 am on Friday, August 14, 2020.

According to the police, they immediately informed the Ghana National Fire Service about the outbreak after they received the information.

Four fire tenders from Amasaman, Kotoku, Nsawam and Abelemkpe were brought to the scene to quench the fire and provide security, according to a statement from the Ghana Police Service.

It was observed that the room that accommodates used electoral materials was first gutted by the fire.

“The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Commission, Kwame Amoah informed the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, who was at the scene, that the fire will not affect the recent registration and the upcoming December 2020 elections,” the statement added.

The fire was finally brought under control at about 5:00 am. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

There was no casualty.

Meanwhile, Police officers from the Greater Accra Regional Division were also deployed to provide security for the Fire officers.