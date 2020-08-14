The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has announced the operationalisation of the computerisation of the final phase of all its clinical functions on Saturday, 1 August 2020.

In a statement issued by KATH and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso on Thursday, 13 August 2020, the hospital said the computerisation of all clinical activities is meant to make the operations of the hospital paperless and improve the quality of clinical care to the public.

KATH, however, noted that: “It is anticipated that this may create some operational hiccups at the operational stages of the deployment.”

The management of the hospital has, therefore, appealed for the “full cooperation of members of the general public who access care at the facility to ensure a complete, smooth, and successful roll-out of the project.”

“The operationalisation, when completed, will ensure the speedy delivery of care to clients by ensuring the detailed and timely capture, retrieval, and analysis of patients’ records and remarkably enhance clinical decisions for quality patient care,” the statement said.

It also cautioned clients “not to expect to be given paper folders, henceforth, when they report to the hospital as that has been done away with.”

It added that the roll-out of the computerisation of its operations makes the hospital the second Teaching Hospital after the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to achieve this feat.”