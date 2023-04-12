A young man has reportedly died at Wurapong, a farming community in Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region after he was allegedly assaulted by some youth in the community for inflicting cutlass wounds on the wife.

The deceased identified only as Francis allegedly butchered the wife during a misunderstanding.

Some angry youth in the community apprehended and beat him to pulp. But while taking him to the police station, the youth claim he jumped off a motorbike in attempt to escape leading to his fatal injury.

He was rushed to a clinic at Klo Agogo but was referred to Eastern Regional hospital where he reportedly died on arrival.

The Police arrested the Dademantse and some few suspects.

The Assembly member for Wurapong Electoral area, Francis Addey Atter, declined comment when contacted stating that he has given all information needed to police.

The local police also refused to speak on the incident.